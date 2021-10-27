Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Gave Everything in Southampton Cup Win

Thomas Tuchel has lauded his Chelsea side after they gave everything to see off Southampton on penalties to progress in to the Carabao Cup quarter finals.

The Chelsea boss saw his team be taken to penalties on Tuesday night at Stamford Bridge after it ended 1-1 at the end of normal time.

He made six changes to his side that cruised past Norwich City, with three changes enforced at the last-minute due to trio Andreas Christensen (teeth), Cesar Azpilicueta (shoulder) and Ruben Loftus-Cheek (hip) all having issues.

Chelsea coped with the disruptions ahead of the game and managed to beat Southampton 4-3 on penalties to book their place in the last eight.

Tuchel's side had to hold on in the closing minutes when Southampton offered late pressure as they searched for a winner in the capital.

But many Blues players were given a chance against the Saints, some delivered, some didn't. However, Tuchel was pleased with the collective performance of his team on a difficult night for the Blues.

"All credit to the guys, they gave everything," said Tuchel.

He added: "It was an intense match of football, nice to watch for the spectators. It was an open fight, an intense match. We did a good shootout, a lot of quality. Kepa saved one, it was a miss too.

"There were a lot of changes. Unfortunately yesterday we lost Azpi with an injury, Andreas told us he could not play because he had tooth surgery and then Ruben. We missed three players that maybe would have started. I liked the energy today, it was a good game."

