Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Gave Everything in Southampton Cup Win

    • October 27, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Thomas Tuchel Hails Chelsea Squad for Giving Everything in Southampton Cup Win

    Author:

    Thomas Tuchel has lauded his Chelsea side after they gave everything to see off Southampton on penalties to progress in to the Carabao Cup quarter finals.

    The Chelsea boss saw his team be taken to penalties on Tuesday night at Stamford Bridge after it ended 1-1 at the end of normal time. 

    He made six changes to his side that cruised past Norwich City, with three changes enforced at the last-minute due to trio Andreas Christensen (teeth), Cesar Azpilicueta (shoulder) and Ruben Loftus-Cheek (hip) all having issues

    sipa_35777844

    Chelsea coped with the disruptions ahead of the game and managed to beat Southampton 4-3 on penalties to book their place in the last eight

    Tuchel's side had to hold on in the closing minutes when Southampton offered late pressure as they searched for a winner in the capital.

    But many Blues players were given a chance against the Saints, some delivered, some didn't. However, Tuchel was pleased with the collective performance of his team on a difficult night for the Blues.

    "All credit to the guys, they gave everything," said Tuchel. 

    sipa_35777393

    He added: "It was an intense match of football, nice to watch for the spectators. It was an open fight, an intense match. We did a good shootout, a lot of quality. Kepa saved one, it was a miss too.

    "There were a lot of changes. Unfortunately yesterday we lost Azpi with an injury, Andreas told us he could not play because he had tooth surgery and then Ruben. We missed three players that maybe would have started. I liked the energy today, it was a good game."

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35707087 (5)
    News

    Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Gave Everything in Southampton Cup Win

    38 seconds ago
    sipa_35324136
    News

    'We Are Very Happy' - Thomas Tuchel Makes Andreas Christensen Admission

    20 minutes ago
    sipa_35777844
    News

    Why Thomas Tuchel Was Happy With Chelsea's Performance vs Southampton Despite Needing Penalties

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35605559 (2)
    News

    Malang Sarr: Edouard Mendy Fully Deserving of Chelsea Success

    3 hours ago
    sipa_35001728
    News

    Romelu Lukaku Reacts to Chelsea Reaching Carabao Cup Quarter Final Following Southampton Win

    3 hours ago
    sipa_35776849
    News

    Saul's Three-Word verdict Following Chelsea Return vs Southampton

    4 hours ago
    sipa_35324136
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Offers Andreas Christensen Injury Update

    4 hours ago
    sipa_35707087 (4)
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Provides Cesar Azpilicueta Injury Update Following Southampton Absence

    4 hours ago