Tuchel: Chelsea Have Planned for Penalties in UCL Final vs Man City

Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea have prepared for all possibilities ahead of the Champions League final against Manchester City, including if the game goes all the way to penalties.

Chelsea face Pep Guardiola's men in Porto on Saturday 29 May and are looking to clinch their second Champions League triumph.

Their last two finals in Moscow and Munich have both gone the distance, to penalties, and Tuchel has prepared his side for all eventualities this weekend.

In his pre-match press conference, Tuchel confirmed the squad had been practising their spot kicks.

What Thomas Tuchel said on penalties

"Well, I hope so," said the Chelsea head coach of if Edouard Mendy or Kepa Arrizabalaga could take a spot kick if needed.

"We always practice penalties when facing a match where it is possible to end in this way. Can we simulate the pressure, the fatigue, the occasion and how it will be tomorrow? No.

"But still we believe we can take care of that, a certain rhythm and habit during penalties.

"Still, we believe that we can take care of some patterns, rhythms and certain habits during penalties which we did.

"Honestly, the penalty shootout was fantastic in terms of quality from the takers, I don't think I ever saw something like this. 20 penalties taken in a row on no miss. They were so well-taken. Let's see.

"We have identified the guys who should take the penalties for us, but in the end, I don't know who is on the pitch. In the end, we need to be well prepared. We will go into it together no matter what happens."

