Thomas Tuchel Tells Chelsea Squad to Keep Building Following Norwich Victory

    October 23, 2021
    Thomas Tuchel Sends Chelsea Squad Message After 7-0 Win Over Norwich City

    Author:

    Thomas Tuchel has told his Chelsea side they must keep building on their victories if they want to remain at the top of the Premier League.

    Chelsea ran riot against 10-man Norwich City in the league on Saturday afternoon at Stamford Bridge as they put seven past the Canaries

    They inflicted misery on the visitors in the capital, leaving them at the bottom of the table while Chelsea fly high in first position. 

    Mason Mount bagged his first Chelsea hat-trick. Reece James, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ben Chilwell also got in on the action as they wiped the floor with Daniel Farke's side. 

    Chelsea have, arguably, a favourable set of fixtures ahead of them in the coming weeks and Tuchel wants his team to continue building to ensure they maintain and boost their confidence.

    "We have to keep going in this way and anything is possible," Tuchel told the media at full time. "If you have a bit of luck, create more chances and you become more confident."

    He added: "Maybe we have found a bit of spirit to have higher ball wins, a higher frequency of attacks, touches in the box and more bodies around the box which sometimes makes things a bit easier. But I don't want to get carried away too much because we played four times in a row as favourites.

    "I like the way we approached these games. It's a humble approach and it sets our standards. We push ourselves and play all in every single match. We are not distracted by the role which we may see ourselves as favourites before the match. This is the most important."

