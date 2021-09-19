Tuchel: Chelsea Lacked Energy vs Spurs But Deserved Win With Second Half Performance

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has outlined his emotions and feelings after his side produced a much-improved second half display to see of Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

Tuchel's Blues travelled to north London on Sunday afternoon to take on Tottenham in a game that finished 3-0 in Chelsea's favour.

In a rivalry that is historically aggressive, Tottenham began as the offensive side in the first half before spending the entire second on the back foot thanks to Chelsea's change of attitude.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Tuchel explained what he said to his side to win back the game after a nervy start.

"I was absolutely not happy with the first 45 minutes.

"There are individual performances that were already great. From Kepa, Thiago was very good in the first half.

"Even more players were good, but in general we lacked energy, to be more relentless in duels, to decide 50/50 balls for us.

"I had the feeling we wanted to impress by pure skills, but a game like this in the Premier League, in a derby, Tottenham, it’s not all about skillful play, it’s about aggression, winning duels, performing as a team."

At half-time, Tuchel decided to take off Mason Mount and instead bring on N'Golo Kante to change the shape of play.

"We lacked energy and we spoke clearly about it half time.

"Second half was a very good performance, and a well deserved win in the second half so it was a very good reaction in the second half."

