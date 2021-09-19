September 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel Delivers Verdict On Chelsea's 3-0 Win vs Tottenham Hotspur

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has outlined his emotions and feelings after his side produced a much-improved second half display to see of Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. 

Tuchel's Blues travelled to north London on Sunday afternoon to take on Tottenham in a game that finished 3-0 in Chelsea's favour.

In a rivalry that is historically aggressive, Tottenham began as the offensive side in the first half before spending the entire second on the back foot thanks to Chelsea's change of attitude.

sipa_35009438

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Tuchel explained what he said to his side to win back the game after a nervy start.

"I was absolutely not happy with the first 45 minutes.

"There are individual performances that were already great. From Kepa, Thiago was very good in the first half.

"Even more players were good, but in general we lacked energy, to be more relentless in duels, to decide 50/50 balls for us.

"I had the feeling we wanted to impress by pure skills, but a game like this in the Premier League, in a derby, Tottenham, it’s not all about skillful play, it’s about aggression, winning duels, performing as a team."

sipa_35136173

At half-time, Tuchel decided to take off Mason Mount and instead bring on N'Golo Kante to change the shape of play.

"We lacked energy and we spoke clearly about it half time.

"Second half was a very good performance, and a well deserved win in the second half so it was a very good reaction in the second half."

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_35009438
News

Tuchel: Chelsea Lacked Energy vs Spurs But Deserved Win With Second Half Performance

sipa_34577582 (3)
News

Thomas Tuchel Delivers Christian Pulisic Injury Update & Chelsea Return Date

sipa_35136060
News

Record Breakers: Chelsea Make History With 3-0 Win Over Tottenham

sipa_35136014
News

Every Word Thomas Tuchel Said On Chelsea's Win Over Spurs, Thiago Silva, Tactical Change & Improving

sipa_35134187
News

Thomas Tuchel Speaks On Passing of Chelsea Great Jimmy Greaves

sipa_34759533
News

Thomas Tuchel Explains Why Edouard Mendy Missed Chelsea's Win Over Spurs

sipa_35136014
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Tottenham Hotspur 0-3 Chelsea | Premier League

sipa_35136060
Match Coverage

5 Things Learned: Tottenham Hotspur 0-3 Chelsea | Premier League