Skip to main content
December 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Could Be Forced Into 'Crazy' Selection Decision vs Wolves Due to Injury Crisis

Author:

Thomas Tuchel has admitted he may have no choice but to be 'crazy' with his Chelsea team selection to face Wolves by starting midfield duo N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic.

Chelsea have been hit with injury after injury in recent weeks. Kante has been suffering from a knee injury but returned to the bench, unused, on Thursday night against Everton.

While Kovacic, who was absent with a hamstring injury prior to testing positive for Covid-19, returned to training on Friday ahead of Sunday's encounter due to his self-isolation period ending.

imago1007587417h

A double boost for Tuchel despite four players - Ben Chilwell, Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi - all testing positive for Covid-19 and ruling themselves out until after Christmas.

They received a double blow with the injuries to Jorginho and Ruben Loftus-Cheek against the Toffees. It could now force Tuchel to start Kovacic and Kante at Molineux despite the Blues head coach being reluctant to do so.

imago1008213173h (2)

"If you want to have my very honest opinion, we have again Jorginho a doubt for Sunday, because he's in pain," revealed Tuchel regarding team news in his pre-match press conference. 

Read More

"We have Ruben Loftus-Cheek a doubt, because he's in pain. So do we know that they can travel with us tomorrow? No we don't.

"I don't know if it's possible for them to play on Sunday, so maybe we will start with N'Golo And Mateo.

"Would that be fair? No. Would that be possible? I don't know, but maybe we do."

imago1008703954h

With Kante needing to be carefully managed, Tuchel doesn't want to necessarily start the Frenchman at the weekend, but conceded he may be left with no choice.

Tuchel added: "Yeah (I am reluctant to start Kante) but we need to find a balance now because we put everything on Jorginho's shoulders and on his responsibility. Ruben got injured yesterday, so let's see.

"Maybe we are forced to do the crazy stuff that we wouldn't normally do. But what's normal? We miss key players and we find solutions."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

pjimage
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Could Be Forced Into 'Crazy' Selection Decision vs Wolves Due to Injury Crisis

51 seconds ago
imago1008605016h
News

Kai Havertz Makes Chelsea Training Return After Everton Absence Due to Illness

30 minutes ago
imago1007587426h (1)
News

Mateo Kovacic Offers Chelsea Boost After Training Return Following Covid-19 Self-Isolation

1 hour ago
imago1008382082h
News

'Very Disciplined' - Thomas Tuchel Comments on Wolves Ahead of Chelsea Clash

1 hour ago
imago1008703954h
News

Jorginho & Ruben Loftus-Cheek Hand Chelsea Double Injury Blow Ahead of Wolves Clash

1 hour ago
imago1008707756h
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea Team News to Face Wolves

2 hours ago
imago1008604056h
News

Report: Chelsea Receive Jules Kounde Boost After Sevilla's Latest Transfer Decision

2 hours ago
imago1006809175h (1)
News

Chelsea Holding Premier League Talks on Monday Amid Covid-19 Crisis

3 hours ago