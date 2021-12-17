Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Could Be Forced Into 'Crazy' Selection Decision vs Wolves Due to Injury Crisis

Thomas Tuchel has admitted he may have no choice but to be 'crazy' with his Chelsea team selection to face Wolves by starting midfield duo N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic.

Chelsea have been hit with injury after injury in recent weeks. Kante has been suffering from a knee injury but returned to the bench, unused, on Thursday night against Everton.

While Kovacic, who was absent with a hamstring injury prior to testing positive for Covid-19, returned to training on Friday ahead of Sunday's encounter due to his self-isolation period ending.

A double boost for Tuchel despite four players - Ben Chilwell, Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi - all testing positive for Covid-19 and ruling themselves out until after Christmas.

They received a double blow with the injuries to Jorginho and Ruben Loftus-Cheek against the Toffees. It could now force Tuchel to start Kovacic and Kante at Molineux despite the Blues head coach being reluctant to do so.

"If you want to have my very honest opinion, we have again Jorginho a doubt for Sunday, because he's in pain," revealed Tuchel regarding team news in his pre-match press conference.

"We have Ruben Loftus-Cheek a doubt, because he's in pain. So do we know that they can travel with us tomorrow? No we don't.

"I don't know if it's possible for them to play on Sunday, so maybe we will start with N'Golo And Mateo.

"Would that be fair? No. Would that be possible? I don't know, but maybe we do."

With Kante needing to be carefully managed, Tuchel doesn't want to necessarily start the Frenchman at the weekend, but conceded he may be left with no choice.

Tuchel added: "Yeah (I am reluctant to start Kante) but we need to find a balance now because we put everything on Jorginho's shoulders and on his responsibility. Ruben got injured yesterday, so let's see.

"Maybe we are forced to do the crazy stuff that we wouldn't normally do. But what's normal? We miss key players and we find solutions."

