Thomas Tuchel has told his Chelsea side to trust the process as they look to pull off an FA Cup Final victory over Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

The Blues head into their third consecutive FA Cup Final, having lost the previous two to Arsenal and Leicester City.

Speaking ahead of the clash, Tuchel has told his side that they must trust the process in order to triumph in the final.

IMAGO / News Images

The Blues have made both domestic cup finals this season, losing to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup, despite falling well below expectations in the Premier League after an injury and Covid crisis in the winter months.

When asked if winning the FA Cup will make up for their downfall in the league, he said: Big time. I have to say it would make up for it big time. It's like we were not close and then suddenly there is a bang and then one day later there is a gap and the gap opens over a period of time.

“It comes along with putting it into perspective like why are we losing points? Why are we struggling? There are reasons for it. We are not happy about it and we clearly have to step up in consistency and in parts of our game. It is our responsibility to be closer to Liverpool and Manchester City.

IMAGO / Focus Images

“We have struggled with long-term injuries, injuries to key players and the COVID situation. The other two teams didn't struggle so much and then we also have to put it into perspective that we are fighting maybe the best two teams to ever play in the Premier League in terms of consistency."

The German then continued to send a message to his team - to trust the process and do all that they can to lift the FA Cup at Wembley on Saturday.

“So if you put it into perspective there is no need for disappointment or for too much doubt in general. I think we can trust in the process and we can trust in us. Of course there was also the situation with the sanctions that were also never done before and has its influences," he continued.

IMAGO / News Images

“Now we have to keep up because both teams are improving their squads and both have a stable environment. In our situation we try to keep the pace up to put the pressure on from early next season. You have no time for disappointment and to analyse the season. If you have a look at our schedule it was crazy, crazy, crazy. You dig in and fight.

“We are in the top three, we are in two domestic finals, we were in the Super Cup and Club World Cup finals. We came from ninth place when we stepped in and then we made it to the top four. There is progression and it can never be fast enough.”

Chelsea will be hoping to outperform Liverpool and add the FA Cup to their already secured Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup this season.

