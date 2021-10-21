    • October 21, 2021
    Thomas Tuchel Demands Chelsea Find Solutions With Werner & Lukaku Now  Sidelined

    Author:

    Thomas Tuchel has told his Chelsea squad they have to find solutions to cope with the absence of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner.

    Chelsea are set to be without Lukaku and Werner for a period of time after the duo sustained ankle and hamstring injuries during their 4-0 win over Malmo in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

    Tuchel confirmed the pair are likely to be out for some games, admitting: "It will take a while for both of them. We need more examinations to be more precise but they will be out for some matches."

    sipa_35664572

    Now without their two main forwards, Chelsea will need Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Callum Hudson-Odoi and co to be on form to fire the goals in for the Blues in the coming games. 

    Tuchel doesn't want excuses from his team as the games come thick and fast in several competitions. 

    "We have a lot of games and competitions, so now we have to deal and find solutions, no excuses," the Chelsea boss told BT Sport on Wednesday.

    sipa_35665801

    "They are dangerous, they can create and score. We need to find solutions. The guys who waited for the chance need to prove that they can do the same thing. Whoever it might be, the race is on.

    "The guys who start Norwich next game have our trust. We will try to find new solutions. Let’s try to stay positive. We won games without Timo and Romelu before. We don’t want to have these problems too often. But it happens. It’s during the season, you cannot hide from the fact that these type of things happen."

    Chelsea will welcome Norwich City to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League in their next match on Saturday afternoon as they look to maintain their position at the top of the table.

