Tuchel: Chelsea Very Satisfied to Be Able to Rely on Top Goalkeeper Mendy

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has admitted he doesn't like Edouard Mendy being in the spotlight however is delighted to be able to rely on a top goalkeeper.

The 29-year-old has been busy this season in between the sticks for the Blues and has ensured Chelsea have kept their unbeaten start to life this season in the Premier League.

Mendy made key saves in their last league outing against Aston Villa, collecting his third league clean sheet of the season after four matchdays.

SIPA USA

But Tuchel isn't a fan of Mendy having to be called upon all the time, and prefers him going out his business quietly. But when required, the Chelsea boss knows they can call upon the Senegalese to pull them out of danger.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"I don’t like it too much when he is in the spotlight," said Tuchel.

“I like it more when he gets the praise from us for one-and-a-half saves, and for being concentrated, and maybe pushing the line up high and clearing some situations as a sweeper.

SIPA USA

“And maybe for the spectators in the stadium more or less invisible — then I’m super-happy.

“Then I know we did not allow many chances.

“Once your goalkeeper is in too much of the spotlight, as he was in the last games, it’s not the most satisfying of feeling for a coach on the one hand.

“Although, on the other it is, because we can rely on him. Every top team needs a top goalkeeper, and we have one.”

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube