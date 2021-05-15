Tuchel: Chelsea Were Unlucky to Lose FA Cup Final vs Leicester City

Thomas Tuchel was left disappointed after Chelsea fell to a 1-0 defeat to Leicester City in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

A Youri Tielemans screamer from distance which soared into the top corner past Kepa Arrizabalaga in the 63rd minute sealed the Foxes' first ever FA Cup triumph on Saturday evening.

Chelsea had an 89th minute equaliser ruled out after Ben Chilwell bundled it into the back of the net, as VAR ruled it out for offside in controversial circumstances.

Tuchel threw everything in the final stages to find an equaliser, making the five maximum substitutes available, but it wasn't enough. They couldn't find a way back into the game.

Back-to-back FA Cup final defeat for Chelsea isn't good reading for the Blues, but Tuchel believes his side were unlucky to lose the final.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"Of course, we are disappointed but we are not angry, it's not on our boys. Today we are simply unlucky. We have never hidden the fact that you need luck in this game to be able to win on this level. All the time you need momentum, little details and decision making, referee and sometimes with a shot like today.

"We defended very, very well, were aggressive in counter-pressing, we didn't allow any counter-attack chances, no half-chances, and I was absolutely happy with the work-rate intensity.

"But our decision-making was a bit too hectic, [we played] a bit too straight upfront., We wanted to force the solution too far, we had unnecessary ball losses and imprecise decision making. We created some two-against-two and two-against-three situations, that we couldn't do as well as we should have.

"We had a big, big chance with Azpilicueta in the first half. A big chance, maybe the biggest in the game. In the second half we controlled the match even higher, completely in the opponent's half.

"The spaces were closer but then we concede a goal out of nothing. It's a fantastic goal but a lucky goal of course. Then we have a big chance with Mason and it's a fantastic save from [Kasper] Schmeichel. We have an offside goal that's very close. So we were unlucky today.

"When you arrive in a final, there are no guarantee you end up with a trophy. I think we would have deserved to win but we need to accept we were unlucky today."

