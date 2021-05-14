Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Win Titles, Beating Leicester City Is Crucial

Thomas Tuchel knows Chelsea are a club all about winning and is hoping to lift his first piece of silverware when they face Leicester City in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

Chelsea will make the short trip across London on Saturday evening for the cup final, which will be Tuchel's first opportunity to clinch success since he took over in January.

Tuchel is aware of the importance of Saturday's final, knowing Chelsea need to win the 'crucial' final, especially his first at a club. But a win on Saturday won't change if desire or hunger to continue to work day in, day out to earn more success.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"If you ask me this hopefully in four years’ time on the same place I will tell you the same. It has the same importance because once you arrive in a final you arrive with Chelsea, you want to win the final, nothing else," said Tuchel on the importance of winning that first trophy at a club, as quoted by football.london.

"I’ve won some finals and the big change to me personally did not arrive. You are super happy, you have the best night after that. You feel relieved, I feel so happy for everybody who was involved. Everybody who suffered, for the families, for friends, for my family. I am so, so happy for two, three days. But after that, it didn’t change anything in me.

"There was the same hunger the next training when the season started again. The same desire, the same anger when you lose games. The same anger when training is not going in your way, the things in the dressing room are not going your way.

"I never stepped in and said ‘yeah but I won a final, now I will not take care of this stuff, it’s not like this. It’s more like you want more and more and more, so how important is this? It’s huge because it’s a final and you are so close to a title. You want to have the title. I am no different to any other player here in this building and any other staff member.

"We are Chelsea and we are about winning and we want to win titles and as many as possible. A win tomorrow is absolutely crucial and will not change anything, hopefully for the next one."

