Tuchel: Chelsea Youngsters 'Always' Have Chance to Break Into First Team, But Must 'Fight Hard'

Thomas Tuchel insists the door is always open for players coming through the Chelsea academy to make it into the first team, but warns they will have to fight hard to break into the competitive squad.

Chelsea have seen several youngsters come through the ranks in recent years into the first team including the likes of Mason Mount, Reece James, Tammy Abraham and Callum Hudson-Odoi, along with Tino Anjorin and Trevoh Chalobah most recently.

Chalobah has been the standout which has seen him go on the verge of leaving on loan to getting the chance to stay under Tuchel at the club, as well as having his contract being extended. He netted on his Premier League debut in the 3-0 win over Crystal Palace following an impressive pre-season.

But Tuchel has continued the positive talk to the others youngsters rising through the ranks, making it clear the pathway is possible but they have to 'fight hard' to earn their place.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"Always. Always, always, always and the door is always open," Tuchel told reporters on youngsters having a chance to break into the first team, as quoted by Goal.

"Actually, I love it and I truly believe that the supporters love it. The mix between big name players from abroad, big personalities and famous players can mix with academy guys.

"This is what makes the club special. And when you look in the photo when we raise the trophy in Champions League there are so many boys from the academy in this photo.

"That makes it special and this is how it has to be. It’s always about the mix. At the same time, there are no gifts on this level. You have to earn your way, you have to overcome obstacles.

What else was said?

He continued: "You have to fight hard for it. If you want to make it at Chelsea, it’s so much harder than most of the clubs in Europe.

"It’s simply like this, it’s a reality and we cannot start to be political and prefer somebody from the academy over another player if he does not provide the same level because in the end we are here to win football games and to play and to push the group to the highest level.

"This is what Trevoh did and I’m more than happy to have him in the squad and happy about how he managed to make his way through to first team football on this level. He joined the academy at eight years old, and this is simply fantastic.

"This is what I will always be happy to push players like this but then you have to take your heart into your hands and you have to be brave and courageous enough to take responsibility when it is there and we will never hold anybody down. The opposite.

"If you come from the academy and you are a nice guy like Reecey, like Mason, like Trevoh, like Callum, we will never stop pushing you."

