Thomas Tuchel has admitted Chelsea's Carabao Cup final preparations have been distracted and clouded over claims in parliament of owner Roman Abramovich's links to the Russian state.

Chelsea are set to face Liverpool on Sunday at Wembley but it comes in the middle of a war between Ukraine and Russia after Ukraine was, and is invaded by Russia.

It has seen the UK Government hand sanctions to those connected to Vladimir Putin and the Russian-State, which saw Labour MP Chris Bryant, under Parliamentary Privilege, quote a leaked Home Office document from 2019 which said Abramovich had links to the Russian-state, as well as calling for his ownership of Chelsea to be removed.

Abramovich has 'strongly denied' all claims, however Tuchel admitted Chelsea couldn't ignore the talk and pressures, over potential sanctions, being put on the club ahead of the cup final.

As quoted by iNews, the Chelsea head coach admitted: “You are right. We should not pretend this is not an issue. The situation for me, my staff, and everyone here at Cobham, the players, is horrible. No-one expected this. It’s pretty unreal.

"Like I said, it is clouding our minds, it’s clouding our excitement towards the final. It brings huge uncertainty – much more to all the people and families who are more involved than us, and our best wishes and thoughts are obviously with them, which is absolutely most important.”

He added: “I am aware of all these scenarios and I am aware of all these discussions and I would love to take my right not to comment on it until there is a decision made. But we are aware of it and it is distracting us.

“To a certain degree I can understand the critical opinions towards the club and towards us who represent the club. We cannot fully free ourselves from it. But maybe people also understand that we – me as a coach and the players as players – we don’t really have the insight, what’s really going on.

“At the moment we actually don’t feel responsible for what’s going on, we feel that it’s horrible and there can’t be a doubt about it. War in Europe was, like, unthinkable for me and for a long period of time. Let’s wait. The impact is clear and the discussions have an impact but let’s be a bit more patient.”

Tuchel wants to put all of his focus and energy into beating Liverpool but knows that isn't possible due to the severity and scale of the ongoing situation.

The Chelsea head coach continued: “I think you can’t, I think the situation is too big. It’s not an isolated situation somewhere, it concerns Europe and we are in Europe and we are part of Europe. We cannot say ‘Let’s put this to the side.’

“I think it’s the opposite, we have to live with it right now, there is no running away from it, there is no shutting the doors and now we focus on football. We are still privileged to live in peace and freedom right here where we are right now, still privileged to have a game of football, to have an emotional but peaceful environment in the stadium – very, very, very privileged.

“This is a hard-core reality check right now how privileged we are and I don’t think this will go away, that my mind is clouded. And I don’t think it will go away for anybody, because the issue is too big.”

