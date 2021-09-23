September 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel Wants More Chelsea Trophies, Reinforces Club's Winning DNA

Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel is wanting more success at Chelsea to fulfil the club's DNA of winning titles.

The German has only been in charge since January but has already won the Champions League and has made an unbeaten start to the 2021/22 campaign. 

Chelsea sit at the top of the Premier League after gameweek five ahead of their big clash against Manchester City at Stamford Bridge in the lunchtime kick off on Saturday. 

sipa_33568012 (1)

Tuchel's turned this Chelsea side into a side nobody wants to face, a challenge he set himself and his team this season, and they are on course, should they keep up their early season form, for another successful campaign. 

Chelsea booked a tie against Southampton in the Carabao Cup fourth round after getting past Aston Villa on penalties (1-1 after 90 minutes - 4-3 pens) on Wednesday night.

They have made a winning start in the Champions League and the Carabao Cup, as well as an unbeaten one to their Premier League campaign, and Tuchel says his side are just doing their jobs and what is expected at a club like Chelsea. 

What Thomas Tuchel said

Following Chelsea's progression into round four, the Blues boss said: "This is why we are here. We are here to win and the club is built to win and this is the DNA of the club.

“We want to be competitive and this is what we are up for as coaches and as a team. So any competition we start, we go for the very best and this is a final at Wembley that we want to reach.”

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_34764865 (4)
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Have Winning DNA, Wants More Trophies

56 seconds ago
sipa_35188438 (1)
News

Lukaku: Chelsea Showing Statement of Intent to Tackle Racist and Online Abuse

30 minutes ago
sipa_35197810
News

Timo Werner Reflects on Difficult Start to Season Following Goal Against Aston Villa

1 hour ago
sipa_35188222
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes Chelsea Admission After Making 10 Changes vs Aston Villa

1 hour ago
sipa_35197810
News

'Best Feeling' - Tuchel Makes Werner Assessment After Netting in Chelsea's Win Over Aston Villa

2 hours ago
sipa_34701032
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Could Make Fresh Jules Kounde Bid in January Window

2 hours ago
sipa_35188970
News

Tuchel Praises Kepa After Penalty Heroics Against Aston Villa

3 hours ago
sipa_34757574
Transfer News

Report: Thomas Tuchel 'Desperate' for Antonio Rudiger to Extend Chelsea Contract

3 hours ago