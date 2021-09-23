Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Have Winning DNA, Wants More Trophies

Thomas Tuchel is wanting more success at Chelsea to fulfil the club's DNA of winning titles.

The German has only been in charge since January but has already won the Champions League and has made an unbeaten start to the 2021/22 campaign.

Chelsea sit at the top of the Premier League after gameweek five ahead of their big clash against Manchester City at Stamford Bridge in the lunchtime kick off on Saturday.

SIPA USA

Tuchel's turned this Chelsea side into a side nobody wants to face, a challenge he set himself and his team this season, and they are on course, should they keep up their early season form, for another successful campaign.

Chelsea booked a tie against Southampton in the Carabao Cup fourth round after getting past Aston Villa on penalties (1-1 after 90 minutes - 4-3 pens) on Wednesday night.

They have made a winning start in the Champions League and the Carabao Cup, as well as an unbeaten one to their Premier League campaign, and Tuchel says his side are just doing their jobs and what is expected at a club like Chelsea.

What Thomas Tuchel said

Following Chelsea's progression into round four, the Blues boss said: "This is why we are here. We are here to win and the club is built to win and this is the DNA of the club.

“We want to be competitive and this is what we are up for as coaches and as a team. So any competition we start, we go for the very best and this is a final at Wembley that we want to reach.”

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube