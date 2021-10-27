Thomas Tuchel Offers Andreas Christensen Injury Update

Thomas Tuchel is hoping to welcome back Andreas Christensen later this week ahead of their Premier League clash against Newcastle United.

The league leaders head to Tyneside on Saturday following a penalty shootout win over Southampton to progress into the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

But Chelsea were without several players including Christensen for the tie. The Dane was absent from the starting XI as Tuchel was forced into six changes to face the Saints at Stamford Bridge.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The 25-year-old's condition was unknown but the Blues boss provided an update post match, confirming his absence was down to him having tooth surgery.

Tuchel confirmed he should be back in training on Thursday if the central defender doesn't suffer any setbacks, handing them a boost for the trip up north.

"Andreas needed to recover from tooth surgery and he should be back in training on Thursday if there are no complications," said Tuchel.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Tuchel has been full of praise for Christensen in recent weeks which saw him net his first goal for the club on his 137th time of asking against Malmo.

Christensen isn't the only return Tuchel will want at the weekend. Cesar Azpilicueta (shoulder) and Ruben Loftus-Cheek (hip) both missed the Saints victory but could return against the Toon, with Loftus-Cheek a bigger doubt.

The Blues head coach added: "We hope Azpi is back for the weekend. He had a shoulder injury yesterday in training when he fell on it. It’s very painful but he’s Azpi and he’s a tough guy.

"Ruben felt after training some pain in his hip joint. Hopefully we can handle it for Saturday."

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube