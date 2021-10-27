    • October 27, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Offers Andreas Christensen Injury Update

    Author:

    Thomas Tuchel is hoping to welcome back Andreas Christensen later this week ahead of their Premier League clash against Newcastle United.

    The league leaders head to Tyneside on Saturday following a penalty shootout win over Southampton to progress into the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

    But Chelsea were without several players including Christensen for the tie. The Dane was absent from the starting XI as Tuchel was forced into six changes to face the Saints at Stamford Bridge.

    sipa_35664957

    The 25-year-old's condition was unknown but the Blues boss provided an update post match, confirming his absence was down to him having tooth surgery. 

    Tuchel confirmed he should be back in training on Thursday if the central defender doesn't suffer any setbacks, handing them a boost for the trip up north.

    "Andreas needed to recover from tooth surgery and he should be back in training on Thursday if there are no complications," said Tuchel

    sipa_35664208 (1)

    Tuchel has been full of praise for Christensen in recent weeks which saw him net his first goal for the club on his 137th time of asking against Malmo.

    Christensen isn't the only return Tuchel will want at the weekend. Cesar Azpilicueta (shoulder) and Ruben Loftus-Cheek (hip) both missed the Saints victory but could return against the Toon, with Loftus-Cheek a bigger doubt. 

    The Blues head coach added: "We hope Azpi is back for the weekend. He had a shoulder injury yesterday in training when he fell on it. It’s very painful but he’s Azpi and he’s a tough guy.

    "Ruben felt after training some pain in his hip joint. Hopefully we can handle it for Saturday."

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35324136
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Offers Andreas Christensen Injury Update

    41 seconds ago
    sipa_35707087 (4)
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Provides Cesar Azpilicueta Injury Update Following Southampton Absence

    30 minutes ago
    sipa_35236800 (9)
    News

    Revealed: Thomas Tuchel on Manchester United's 2018 Managerial Shortlist

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35371909 (2)
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Delivers Ruben Loftus-Cheek Injury Update After Southampton Absence

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35372460 (1)
    News

    Southampton Boss Ralph Hasenhuttl Praises Chelsea Despite Carabao Cup Defeat

    7 hours ago
    sipa_35775273
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Admits That He Was Impressed by Kepa Arrizabalaga's Display vs Southampton

    7 hours ago
    sipa_35775667
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Heaps Praise Upon Saul Niguez Following Impressive Southampton Performance

    7 hours ago
    sipa_29364811
    News

    Carabao Cup Quarter-Final Draw Details: Date & Time, Chelsea Ball & Opponents

    8 hours ago