Thomas Tuchel has revealed Andreas Christensen asked to come off at half-time during Chelsea's 4-2 defeat against Arsenal.

The 26-year-old was hooked at half-time for Thiago Silva following a calamitous defensive first-half display from the Blues.

Christensen was at fault for Eddie Nketiah's opener as he misjudged the bounce of the ball and misplaced his pass back to Edouard Mendy.

Nketiah punished the Blues to open the scoring after 13 minutes, and from then on, the errors continued for the hosts.

Calls for Thiago Silva to come on by the limited home crowd were made evident, and Tuchel appeared to listen at half-time by taking the Dane off for the Brazilian.

Chelsea went on to concede a further two goals in the second half to suffer a third straight defeat at home in all competitions.

However, Tuchel insists Christensen asked to come off and it wasn't a tactical change to react to the Blues heading into the interval all square at 2-2.

"He said he couldn't continue," responded Tuchel over the half-time change.

"He had some problems. It's a very, very difficult pitch here. It's not to our favour. The ball bounces awkwardly."

Tuchel admitted Chelsea missed Rudiger as a result of their lack of defensive convictions which inflicted more misery on the Blues.

"It's not about individual players (defeat showing Antonio Rudiger's importance)," he added.

"We need to have the tactics right, it's doubtful if I had this right, and you need the team selection right, it's doubtful I got that right.



"It's impossible to win matches like this if you make mistakes like this. I don't see it in any other matches but I see it in consecutive matches."

