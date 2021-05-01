Tuchel: Christian Pulisic can be the 'decisive guy' for Chelsea for remainder of season

Thomas Tuchel is delighted to see Christian Pulisic find his form at the important stage of the season and believes he can be the 'decisive' factor for Chelsea for the final month of the season.

Pulisic has struggled in parts this season to find his post-lockdown form of last season, set back by injuries, but since the March international break he has looked rejuvenated.

He netted Chelsea's crucial away goal in midweek against Real Madrid to put them half way into the Champions League final following his cool and composed finish in Madrid.

(Photo by Acero/Alter Photos/Sipa USA)

And Tuchel expressed his happiness at Pulisic's positive form and is hoping to be able to turn to him to lead the Blues to a good end to the season as they fight for top four, FA Cup glory and Champions League success.

"I'm happy that he arrives in the decisive moment of the season in top shape, he has good confidence and this is the key point for him, that he feels confident in his body, calm in his mind and he feels free on the pitch," said Tuchel.

"And when he feels like this he can be a decisive guy for us, and this is what he proves in the moment.

"He gives us a big physicality and we have to see how we put him on the pitch tomorrow (Saturday) if he starts or whether he is on the bench but we are very happy that he is decisive, he steps up and plays full of confidence. It is good for us."

Pulisic has also been compared to former Chelsea winger Eden Hazard and the American is 'honoured' by the comparisons.

And Tuchel has told him to 'live with it' after taking the Belgian's number when he arrived at the club in 2019.

He added: "Well he took his number so now he has to live with it!

"So he has a bit of an influence on the comparisons but if people do this maybe they think about it in the best way, no."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube