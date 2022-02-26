Skip to main content
Tuchel Claims Chelsea Duo Kante & Azpilicueta Will Help Him Sleep at Night Ahead of Liverpool Clash

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has labelled duo N'Golo Kante and Cesar Azpilicueta as crucial to helping him sleep at night ahead of his side's Carabao Cup final on Sunday afternoon.

The European champions are looking to lift their third trophy of the season as they take on Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool on Sunday, having already won the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup this season.

imago1010105754h

As quoted by football.london, Tuchel, who believes his side are the underdogs in the upcoming tie, is relying on the experience of Blues duo Azpilicueta and Kante to help settle his nerves ahead of Sunday afternoon.

"To have players in your squad like Azpi and N’Golo, who take care that matches like this are won, who have the experience to win it and what it takes, is so important," the German tactician told the media.

"It gives you genuine belief and you can’t substitute this with anything else. Not talk, the video (analysis), not anything.

Read More

"So I am, at the moment, happy. N'Golo found his form again after some struggles in recent games; he was good against Crystal Palace and was brilliant against Lille. He was the key player he is for us.

imago1009113919h

"It makes a manager sleep well before important matches when (a player like) N’Golo is in good shape, and Azpi, the captain, is in good shape. It’s a good sign."

Chelsea have been without a number of players in recent weeks due to injuries, with Ben Chilwell and Reece James being the most notable.

However, they are boosted by the return of Mason Mount who picked up an injury in his side's Club World Cup campaign a couple of weeks ago.

