Thomas Tuchel remains confident Chelsea will finish inside the Premier League top four come the end of the season to secure Champions League qualification spot for next season.

Chelsea are currently in third place with nine games to play. Southampton are their next opponent - away from home - and Tuchel will be wanting a reaction from his side after back-to-back defeats in all competitions.

They face some crucial fixtures in the final few weeks of the season with clashes against Arsenal and Manchester United still awaiting the European and World champions.

But despite the blip, Chelsea's fate is in their own hands and Tuchel is still confident that they will clinch a top four spot despite their recent struggles.

When asked by reporters over Chelsea's top four chances, Tuchel responded: “Absolutely confident but never as a given. I never thought of this as a given because this is the most demanding league in the world. We know where we come from. We know how we struggled through the season and what can make us struggle.

"I feel us in the team that there is nothing bad. We can play on a very high level if we reach our top level. We do this very consecutive and repetitive, very often. Very good. This is our job, what we push for. If we don’t reach it we can lose to any teams of any quality. Unfortunately, we proved it within five days. This is us. It’s nothing bad, just a reminder that this is us. We should not feel ashamed and feel bad to fight for place number three. There is no disappointment.

"At the moment we are number three, it is a tough competition until the very last day. Do I feel confident? Yes. I have trust from the players, from the Club. I trust in myself, in my work and my staff. Do we feel that this is a given? No, absolutely not. It never felt like this.”

