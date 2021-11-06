Thomas Tuchel Rules Chelsea Quartet Out of Premier League Clash vs Burnley

Chelsea will be without four players for their Premier League encounter against Burnley on Saturday afternoon.

Sitting atop of the table, it's been a magnificent start to the 2021/22 league campaign for the Blues who are eyeing silverware at the end of the season.

Next up for Thomas Tuchel's side is Burnley, who are currently in 18th, at Stamford Bridge this weekend.

IMAGO / Bildbryan

But they will have to cope without four key stars as Sean Dyche's Clarets visit the capital.

Romelu Lukaku (ankle) and Timo Werner (hamstring) continue to be sidelined, while Mateo Kovacic also remains out with a hamstring injury of his own.

However, there was one fresh injury concern regarding Marcos Alonso. Tuchel confirmed the Spaniard had picked up a knock against Malmo in midweek and would be unavailable for selection.

In his pre-match press conference on Friday, he said: “No news for the match tomorrow for Romelu or Timo. Both are out. Christian Pulisic is out with the group as he was for Malmo.

IMAGO / Sportimage

"Unfortunately Marcos Alonso and Mateo are out. Alonso injured himself in the last minute of the Malmo match. He tried to come out for training but the stress was too high, too painful on his ankle. Nothing big but too painful in the moment. He will not be in the squad tomorrow (Saturday).“

Christian Pulisic will once again be in the squad, as will Mason Mount who is expected to return in some capacity following a tooth problem.

