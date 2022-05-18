Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea Team News to Face Leicester City as Werner Ruled Out, Havertz & Kovacic Doubtful

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the Chelsea team news to face Leicester City in the Premier League on Thursday night.

Chelsea have two final home games left of the 2021/22 season and their qualification for the Champions League has already been confirmed. 

They need, effectively, just a point to secure third place which could see Tuchel rotate the side this week to give those fringe players some minutes, as well as offering chances to some of the academy products. 

Andreas Christensen missed the FA Cup final defeat to Liverpool due to personal reasons after asking to withdraw from the squad and he is unlikely to play again this season. 

Timo Werner has been ruled out against Leicester City with a hamstring problem. Kai Havertz (hamstring) and Mateo Kovacic (ankle) are huge doubts, while Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ben Chilwell remain out. 

“Kai tries today in training," admitted Tuchel on Wednesday in his pre-match press conference. 

"He did individual training yesterday, was not in team training, still a big question mark. 

"Timo is out with hamstring. 

"Ben Chilwell was back in team training which was very, very good news and a big uplift for everybody and well deserved, so nice to see him back in training. Of course not available for the match. 

"Everybody could preview that Kova had a big swollen ankle after the match and did not train yesterday. Not sure he will be available.”

He added on Christensen: “Not sure yet if he is involved tomorrow and on the weekend."

