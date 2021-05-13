Tuchel Confirms Kepa to Start in Goal For Chelsea Against Leicester in FA Cup Final

Kepa Arrizabalaga will start in goal for Chelsea against Leicester City on Saturday in the FA Cup final, Thomas Tuchel has confirmed.

He was given the nod to face Arsenal over Edouard Mendy as the Blues fell to a one nil defeat to the Gunners on Wednesday evening in the Premier League.

There was nothing Kepa could've done for Emile Smith Rowe's opening and deciding goal, and Tuchel has confirmed he will start at Wembley for the cup final.

The Chelsea boss wanted to give the Spaniard a warm up game ahead of the final against Brendan Rodgers' side, which saw Edouard Mendy drop to the bench.

What Thomas Tuchel said

“He starts the cup final and we thought it was a good idea to give him the game before. We trust him and he deserves it, that is the basis why we put him in the line-up.

"He deserves it. He is so close and good in training. We wanted to give him some minutes and to take both games together. It was an unlucky night for him as well.”

On the performance, Tuchel added: "In the end, we were not on the pitch with the same energy. It's not easy to come up with big intensity with same passing. We were not sharp enough, not with the same energy, hunger, attitude, and like we used to play. So it's on us. It was totally unnecessary but it's the reality."

