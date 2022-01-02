Thomas Tuchel Confirms Romelu Lukaku Chelsea Meeting to Take Place on Monday

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed talks will be held with Romelu Lukaku over his Chelsea situation following comments over the forward being unhappy.

The 28-year-old was left out entirely of the Chelsea matchday squad for their clash against Liverpool on Sunday evening, which saw the Blues come from two goals down to clinch a 2-2 draw in an enthralling affair in west London.

Lukaku's recent outburst in an interview with Sky Sport Italia saw him express his unhappiness with his situation at Chelsea despite only joining the club in the summer.

The comments caught Tuchel and the club off guard, and he was punished by being dropped against Liverpool. It was a decision Tuchel took to avoid preparations being disrupted.

Now a meeting will take place at Cobham on Monday between the manager and player to discuss his words, to gain clarity on his position and what happens next moving forward.

Speaking to the media post-match, Tuchel said: "There is a meeting on Monday. That's why we took the decision to delay the decision. We needed some time. I heard of the story on Friday. I thought we could handle it.

"It's not the first time something like this has happened in my career. I don't feel personally attacked or disappointed, but the thing got too big on a Saturday.

"It was too much noise, for that we protected the preparation we needed from the squad to have quiet, full focus because this is a huge game on a top level."

Chelsea face Spurs in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night and Tuchel will make a decision on Monday over whether or not he will be involved. But it will be based on how talks go.

Tuchel added: "From there, we will take the decision and if the decision is he is good to go on Wednesday, this is the decision. If it's not, it's not. I can't tell you right now because we need to talk and understand the situation better. From there we go."

