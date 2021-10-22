Tuchel Confirms Lukaku & Werner Will Miss Next Two Matches vs Norwich City & Southampton

Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner will miss Chelsea's next two matches against Norwich City and Southampton, says Thomas Tuchel.

The duo came off against Malmo after picking up ankle and hamstring problems in the first half of their 4-0 win in the Champions League.

Speculation had risen over their return dates, but Tuchel confirmed in his pre-match press conference on Friday that the pair would miss not only the Premier League clash against Norwich City, but also their Carabao Cup tie versus Southampton next week.

SIPA USA

"No big news for Romelu and Timo," admitted the Chelsea boss.

"They are out tomorrow and will be out for the Southampton game then from then we see what’s next. I don’t think it makes any sense that we go into speculations about how long this is going to be. If we did this with Christian Pulisic you would think that I am a liar, I am constantly lying or hiding something. The fact is you never know. Things can be shorter or longer than expected.

"The one thing I can tell you for sure is that they are both in treatment, feeling positive. They are out for the next two games for sure."

SIPA USA

Lukaku has been reported to be out for around two to four weeks however Tuchel refused to confirm a return date because it would be guess work.

"Anything I say now would be pure speculation."

Christian Pulisic will also be unavailable for selection after Tuchel confirmed the the 23-year-old is still out with an ankle injury.

