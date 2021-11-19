Chelsea Handed Major Boost as Mount & Pulisic Available to Face Leicester City

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Chelsea duo Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic will be available for selection to face Leicester City.

League leaders Chelsea visit the Midlands on Saturday to face Brendan Rodgers' Foxes.

Chelsea lead the way on 26 points after 11 games, but anything other than a win could see their three point advantage cut by Manchester City and West Ham who are following closely behind the Blues.

They will be without Mateo Kovacic (hamstring) and Romelu Lukaku (ankle), but will have Mount and Pulisic in the squad to face Leicester.

Tuchel revealed the team news and boost for his side in his pre-match press conference on Friday morning.

"Christian Pulisic feels fine," said Tuchel.

"Mason is back in training, looking hungry and fresh and in a good spirit but we need to evaluate. He did this week's training sessions, looks good but we need to see if he can start, if he can play 90 minutes.”

Chelsea will make a late decision on Timo Werner after he returned to full training this week following a hamstring injury. Thiago Silva is a doubt after having 'some travel in his body' after Brazil involvement, but Tuchel is confident he will be in the squad.

"Thiago will be in the training, he did not play but he has some travel in his body and some time differences so let’s see how this works out. I am confident."

