Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Chelsea Handed Major Boost as Mount & Pulisic Available to Face Leicester City

Author:

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Chelsea duo Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic will be available for selection to face Leicester City.

League leaders Chelsea visit the Midlands on Saturday to face Brendan Rodgers' Foxes. 

Chelsea lead the way on 26 points after 11 games, but anything other than a win could see their three point advantage cut by Manchester City and West Ham who are following closely behind the Blues.

They will be without Mateo Kovacic (hamstring) and Romelu Lukaku (ankle), but will have Mount and Pulisic in the squad to face Leicester. 

imago1007848772h

Tuchel revealed the team news and boost for his side in his pre-match press conference on Friday morning. 

"Christian Pulisic feels fine," said Tuchel

Read More

"Mason is back in training, looking hungry and fresh and in a good spirit but we need to evaluate. He did this week's training sessions, looks good but we need to see if he can start, if he can play 90 minutes.”

imago1007849194h

Chelsea will make a late decision on Timo Werner after he returned to full training this week following a hamstring injury. Thiago Silva is a doubt after having 'some travel in his body' after Brazil involvement, but Tuchel is confident he will be in the squad. 

"Thiago will be in the training, he did not play but he has some travel in his body and some time differences so let’s see how this works out. I am confident." 

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1007849214h (1)
News

Chelsea Handed Major Boost as Mount & Pulisic Available to Face Leicester City

2 minutes ago
imago1004494388h
News

Petr Cech Reveals Conor Gallagher Was 'Close' To Making Chelsea's First Team Before Crystal Palace Loan

32 minutes ago
imago1006517580h
News

Thomas Tuchel Delivers Chelsea Blow as Kovacic & Lukaku Ruled Out to Face Leicester City

1 hour ago
imago1007583857h
News

Thomas Tuchel Hails Leicester City & Brendan Rodgers Ahead of Chelsea Clash

1 hour ago
imago1007760609h (1)
Transfer News

Report: Hakim Ziyech is Unlikely To Leave Chelsea Amid Borussia Dortmund & Barcelona Transfer Links

2 hours ago
imago1007586634h
News

Every Word Thomas Tuchel Said Ahead of Chelsea's Premier League Clash vs Leicester City

2 hours ago
imago1000372959h
Transfer News

Leicester City Boss Brendan Rodgers Discusses Wesley Fofana's 'Dream Move' To Chelsea

2 hours ago
imago1007434315h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Delivers Chelsea Team News to Face Leicester City

2 hours ago