Tuchel Confirms Pre-Planned Mason Mount & N'Golo Kante Swap vs Aston Villa

September 23, 2021
Tuchel Confirms Pre-Planned Mount & Kante Half-Time Chelsea Swap vs Aston Villa

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that he had already planned on making the half-time change that saw Mason Mount replace N'Golo Kante before the game against Aston Villa on Wednesday night.

The Blues hosted Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

90 minutes couldn't separate the two sides, so a penalty shoot-out was what gave Chelsea the victory after Tuchel's side beat Villa 4-3, thanks to a Kepa Arrizabalaga save in front of Marvelous Nakamba's shot.

sipa_35188222

As per Nizaar Kinsella, manager Tuchel had already planned on bringing Mason Mount on for N'Golo Kante at half-time, giving them both just 45 minutes action.

Kante had previously replaced Mount the Sunday prior in Chelsea's clash against Tottenham.

Mount, 22, wore the captain's armband during his stint on the pitch, and had a good 45 minutes of action, following a couple of disappointing performances against Tottenham and Zenit St. Petersburg.

He nearly made the score 2-1 in the 70th minute, as he combined with Hakim Ziyech to put a shot just wide of the post.

Not long after, he tested Jed Steer once more with a shot from outside the box that the Villa keeper had to tip over the bar.

sipa_35188385

Both Mount and Kante have been crucial players for this Chelsea side, with many believing that the 22-year-old Mount will go on to be future captain of the club.

With the Blues facing league champions Manchester City on the weekend, there is no doubt that both Kante and Mount will be keen for game time, and Tuchel will undoubtedly be eager to utilise them both.

More Chelsea Coverage

