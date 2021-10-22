Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea Team News to Face Norwich City

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the Chelsea team news to face Norwich City in the Premier League.

Top of the table Chelsea welcome Daniel Farke's side to west London on Saturday afternoon, but will be without several key names.

Christian Pulisic (ankle), Romelu Lukaku (ankle) and Timo Werner (hamstring) will all miss the league clash. Lukaku and Werner picked up injuries in midweek against Malmo, while Pulisic has been out for over a month.

SIPA USA

Tuchel offered the latest team news in his pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon.

"To make the question a longer question, how is Christian Pulisic? All three of them are out for tomorrow. No big news for Romelu and Timo. They are out tomorrow and will be out for the Southampton game then from then we see what’s next.

"I don’t think it makes any sense that we go into speculations about how long this is going to be. If we did this with Christian Pulisic you would think that I am a liar, I am constantly lying or hiding something. The fact is you never know. Things can be shorter or longer than expected.

"The one thing I can tell you for sure it that they are both in treatment, feeling positive. They are out for the next two games for sure."

