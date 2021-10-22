    • October 22, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea Team News to Face Norwich City

    Author:

    Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the Chelsea team news to face Norwich City in the Premier League.

    Top of the table Chelsea welcome Daniel Farke's side to west London on Saturday afternoon, but will be without several key names.

    Christian Pulisic (ankle), Romelu Lukaku (ankle) and Timo Werner (hamstring) will all miss the league clash. Lukaku and Werner picked up injuries in midweek against Malmo, while Pulisic has been out for over a month.

    sipa_35664572

    Tuchel offered the latest team news in his pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon.

    "To make the question a longer question, how is Christian Pulisic? All three of them are out for tomorrow. No big news for Romelu and Timo. They are out tomorrow and will be out for the Southampton game then from then we see what’s next.

    "I don’t think it makes any sense that we go into speculations about how long this is going to be. If we did this with Christian Pulisic you would think that I am a liar, I am constantly lying or hiding something. The fact is you never know. Things can be shorter or longer than expected.

    "The one thing I can tell you for sure it that they are both in treatment, feeling positive. They are out for the next two games for sure."

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35236800 (9)
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea Team News to Face Norwich City

    45 seconds ago
    sipa_35184698 (3)
    Features/Opinions

    Five Defenders Chelsea Could Look to Sign in the Upcoming Transfer Windows

    44 minutes ago
    pjimage (47)
    News

    Mason Mount Makes Brave Chelsea Trophy Claim Ahead of Club World Cup

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35605559
    News

    Petr Cech Hails 'Decisive' Edouard Mendy Following Man of the Match Performance

    1 hour ago
    pjimage (45)
    News

    'Proud Moment' - Andreas Christensen Reflects On Scoring First Chelsea Goal

    2 hours ago
    pjimage (42)
    News

    Trevoh Chalobah Reveals Close Relationship With Antonio Rudiger

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35665827 (1)
    News

    Mason Mount Vows to Start Scoring More Goals for Chelsea

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35236800 (9)
    News

    Report: Borussia Dortmund 'Not Happy' With Thomas Tuchel's Comments Over Chelsea's Erling Haaland Interest

    3 hours ago