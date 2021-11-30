Skip to main content
November 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Tuchel Confirms Ziyech And Mendy Will Be Available for Chelsea at Club World Cup

Author:

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Edouard Mendy and Hakim Ziyech will be back in the United Kingdom and available to represent Chelsea in their Club World Cup campaign in February

Mendy and Ziyech are due to be representing Senegal and Morocco respectively in the Africa Cup of Nations over the course of January.

The final of the competition is set to take place on 6 February, three days before Chelsea's CWC game, but Tuchel has confirmed that they will both be back, even if they make it to the final.

pjimage (19)

Speaking ahead of his side's midweek Premier League clash with Watford on Wednesday evening, Tuchel announced that both Blues stars would be available for the competition.

“As I understand it, they will both (Edouard Mendy and Hakim Ziyech) be back (from the African Cup of Nations) even if they play in the final.

"They will both be in Abu Dhabi I guess."

Read More

Tuchel then went on to explain that his focus remains on the upcoming game at hand, and the February schedule is at the back of his mind.

imago1008330645h

"Listen, this is in February. We are now close to being in December," he continued. "There is still December and January to play. My focus is on Watford, the selection, the rotation.

"My head is also what we did against Man United. We look a bit up front because now we have evening games and Saturday we have a 12:30 away game.

"We need to be aware of the lack of time of recovery in between. This is what we do. There are zero focus on World Cup right now..”

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

pjimage (19)
News

Tuchel Confirms Ziyech And Mendy Will Be Available for Chelsea at Club World Cup

3 minutes ago
imago1008116225h
News

Thomas Tuchel Admits That Chelsea 'Accept' Jorginho's Ballon d'Or Snub Following Award Ceremony

33 minutes ago
imago1006761277h
News

The Latest on Antonio Rudiger's Contract Situation at Chelsea Amid Real Madrid Interest

1 hour ago
imago1002891366h
News

'They Try Too Hard' - Thomas Tuchel Sends Message to Chelsea Forwards

1 hour ago
imago1008336705h
News

Former Blue Claudio Ranieri Admits That Watford Have 'Already Lost' to Chelsea

2 hours ago
imago1008270974h
News

Tuchel Insists Hudson-Odoi Can Play Left Wing-Back Following Ben Chilwell Injury

2 hours ago
imago1007139235h
Match Coverage

Stat Attack: Watford vs Chelsea | Premier League

2 hours ago
imago1008344965h
News

Thomas Tuchel Hints at Marcos Alonso Selection Ahead of Chelsea's Clash vs Watford

3 hours ago