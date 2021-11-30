Tuchel Confirms Ziyech And Mendy Will Be Available for Chelsea at Club World Cup

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Edouard Mendy and Hakim Ziyech will be back in the United Kingdom and available to represent Chelsea in their Club World Cup campaign in February.

Mendy and Ziyech are due to be representing Senegal and Morocco respectively in the Africa Cup of Nations over the course of January.

The final of the competition is set to take place on 6 February, three days before Chelsea's CWC game, but Tuchel has confirmed that they will both be back, even if they make it to the final.

IMAGO / News Images

Speaking ahead of his side's midweek Premier League clash with Watford on Wednesday evening, Tuchel announced that both Blues stars would be available for the competition.

“As I understand it, they will both (Edouard Mendy and Hakim Ziyech) be back (from the African Cup of Nations) even if they play in the final.

"They will both be in Abu Dhabi I guess."

Tuchel then went on to explain that his focus remains on the upcoming game at hand, and the February schedule is at the back of his mind.

IMAGO / Sportimage

"Listen, this is in February. We are now close to being in December," he continued. "There is still December and January to play. My focus is on Watford, the selection, the rotation.

"My head is also what we did against Man United. We look a bit up front because now we have evening games and Saturday we have a 12:30 away game.

"We need to be aware of the lack of time of recovery in between. This is what we do. There are zero focus on World Cup right now..”

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube