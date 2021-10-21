    • October 21, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Thomas Tuchel Defends Romelu Lukaku Decision After Chelsea Star Suffers Ankle Injury

    Author:

    Thomas Tuchel has defended his selection of Romelu Lukaku against Malmo despite the Chelsea forward sustaining an ankle injury.

    The 28-year-old was admitted by Tuchel to have been 'overplayed' ahead of the Champions League clash on Wednesday night. Surprisingly, Lukaku was named in the starting XI at Stamford Bridge and it didn't end well. 

    Lukaku won a penalty in the 19th minute but was hurt in the process, injuring his ankle from the challenge, and was forced off in the first half. 

    He is now expected to be sidelined for several games, Tuchel confirmed, and the Chelsea boss was quizzed over whether he regretted his decision not to rest the Belgium international. 

    sipa_35664595

    "Romelu twisted his ankle with the foul in the box," said Tuchel. "We need more examinations to be more precise but (he) will be out for some matches.

    "If I knew before (that he would get injured) I wouldn't have done it," added the Blues boss. "But you can't know it before and it was necessary that he was on the pitch and he started very strong. I spoke with him about the situation, that I think he carries a bit of mental fatigue around with him. I think that is also normal but he is our number nine and is our reference upfront.

    "The best thing against mental fatigue is a goal and we knew we could be the dominant team. We knew we wanted to build our attack today with Mason and Timo around him and him as the reference.

    sipa_35664572

    "I had the strong belief that in a Champions League match he could turn things around in terms of scoring and being decisive, which he did because he was super strong in our start. He took the foul and without him maybe it's not 2-0.

    "So I don't regret it. It's not a muscle injury or because of physical fatigue. He is a little bit overplayed, this is my opinion and maybe I'm not even right. But this was a moment to give him confidence and let him play. I don't regret it, things like this can happen. It was bad luck."

    Chelsea suffered a double blow after Timo Werner also went off in the first half in the 4-0 win following a hamstring problem.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35664572
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Defends Romelu Lukaku Decision After Chelsea Star Suffers Ankle Injury

    just now
    sipa_35665827
    News

    Joe Cole: Mason Mount Deserves Ballon d'Or Nomination After 'Outstanding' Campaign

    25 minutes ago
    pjimage (44)
    News

    Pulisic, Werner, Lukaku: The Latest Chelsea Injury News Ahead of Norwich City Clash

    55 minutes ago
    sipa_35664573
    News

    Kai Havertz Sends Message to Injured Chelsea Duo Romelu Lukaku & Timo Werner

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35664939
    News

    Timo Werner Set for MRI Scan Following Hamstring Injury Blow vs Malmo

    1 hour ago
    sipa_32563863
    News

    Revealed: Kai Havertz & Mason Mount Leading Goals Race Since Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea Appointment

    2 hours ago
    sipa_32834484
    News

    'I Think It Could Be Either of Them' - Joe Cole Makes Romelu Lukaku & Cristiano Ronaldo Golden Boot Prediction

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35323871 (2)
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Won't Gift Places in Chelsea Side Ahead of Busy Fixture Schedule

    3 hours ago