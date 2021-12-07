Skip to main content
December 7, 2021
Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea Team News to Face Zenit St Petersburg

Author:

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the Chelsea team news to face Zenit St Petersburg in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Chelsea can clinch top spot in Group H with a win at the Gazprom Arena, or they just need to equal or better Juventus' result. 

They have a host of injury problems heading into the game with four having already been confirmed to be out. 

Trevoh Chalobah (hamstring), Ben Chilwell (ACL), N'Golo Kante (knee) and Mateo Kovacic (Covid-19) will all remain in London as Chelsea set off for Russia.

Tuchel confirmed the team news as Kovacic was confirmed to have another setback after the boss revealed he had tested positive for Covid-19. Jorginho is also out due to back pain

He said: “We have bad news. Mateo was in training yesterday with a big smile and a pure pleasure to have him back. He got tested positive today for Corona so he is isolating. Current headache. He is out for another several days, a huge setback for him personally and for all of us.” 

He added on possible rotation: “The decisions are not made yet because we just had another good training. We had a bit of an acute overload due to injuries and the schedule. The schedule is the schedule, we can handle it but due to our injuries like in central midfield where we have guys out like Trevoh, we struggle a little bit in defence and have some overloaded players. 

"The game tomorrow isolated is not the problem in terms of being overloaded. It is more the game coming up on Saturday again because we played the early match on Saturday vs West Ham. We have an evening game vs Zenit on Wednesday, this gives us time. 

"The guys look fresh, they are ready tomorrow. We can let any one of the 17 players plus goalkeepers to play. The problem is the next match on Saturday. We lose time to sleep, we arrive in the very early morning on Thursday then Saturday we face an intense team of Leeds who prepare the whole week. 

"Long story short, there is a huge chance we rest some players. Maybe more important, we give some players who need the load and the minutes, to give them rhythm. The decisions will be made tomorrow, there’s a huge chance for that.”

