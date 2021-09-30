September 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

1006963905
News

Tuchel 'Disappointed' With Juventus Goal Following Champions League Defeat

30 seconds ago
1006962437
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals Reason Behind Substitution Decisions as Chelsea Lost to Juventus

30 minutes ago
sipa_33415934
News

Breaking: Christian Pulisic Misses Out on USMNT Qualifiers Due to Injury

1 hour ago
1006963105
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes Honest Chelsea Admission Following Juventus Defeat

7 hours ago
1006966444
News

'No Hangover From the Weekend' - Tuchel Refuses to Make Chelsea Excuses After Juventus Loss

7 hours ago
1006962584
News

Tuchel Delivers Honest Verdict Following Chelsea's Loss to Juventus

7 hours ago
1006962584
News

'Slow and Tired' - Thomas Tuchel Reveals Reason Why Chelsea Lost to Juventus

7 hours ago
1006962231
Match Coverage

5 Things Learned: Juventus 1-0 Chelsea | Champions League

8 hours ago
Publish date:

Tuchel 'Disappointed' With Juventus Goal Following Champions League Defeat

Author:

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has expressed his feelings following his side's Champions League defeat to Juventus, saying he is 'disappointed' with the second half goal they conceded.

The Blues travelled to Italy on Wednesday night to take on Massimiliano Allegri's side but came up short, losing the fixture 1-0.

The loss leaves them second in their group, on three points, behind Juventus, but ahead of Zenit St. Petersburg and Malmo.

1006964400

Following the match, as per football.london, manager Thomas Tuchel was not happy with his team conceding the goal that put them behind.

"Disappointed, we all were," he said.

"It was a tough game that we expected and it is never easy to score against teams like Juventus.

"You have to be patient, play with zero mistakes. You have to be clever, high rhythm and decision making.

"I felt us yesterday totally sharp and ready, today it was not like this. I don't know why."

1006963105

The Blues went behind in the 46th minute, 12 seconds after the half-time break, as Federico Bernardeschi put a pass into the stride of Federico Chiesa who then thumped the ball past Antonio Rudiger and into the roof of the Chelsea net.

Edouard Mendy stood no chance.

Despite finishing the game with 74% possession, and controlling most of the play, the Blues failed to register more than one shot on target, and for the majority of the game, seemed clueless in how to get the ball into the path of their number nine, Romelu Lukaku.

The Blues will welcome Juventus on the 23rd November to Stamford Bridge in the rematch, where they will hope to perform better.

More Chelsea Coverage:

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube