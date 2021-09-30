Tuchel 'Disappointed' With Juventus Goal Following Champions League Defeat

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has expressed his feelings following his side's Champions League defeat to Juventus, saying he is 'disappointed' with the second half goal they conceded.

The Blues travelled to Italy on Wednesday night to take on Massimiliano Allegri's side but came up short, losing the fixture 1-0.

The loss leaves them second in their group, on three points, behind Juventus, but ahead of Zenit St. Petersburg and Malmo.

Following the match, as per football.london, manager Thomas Tuchel was not happy with his team conceding the goal that put them behind.

"Disappointed, we all were," he said.

"It was a tough game that we expected and it is never easy to score against teams like Juventus.

"You have to be patient, play with zero mistakes. You have to be clever, high rhythm and decision making.

"I felt us yesterday totally sharp and ready, today it was not like this. I don't know why."

The Blues went behind in the 46th minute, 12 seconds after the half-time break, as Federico Bernardeschi put a pass into the stride of Federico Chiesa who then thumped the ball past Antonio Rudiger and into the roof of the Chelsea net.

Edouard Mendy stood no chance.

Despite finishing the game with 74% possession, and controlling most of the play, the Blues failed to register more than one shot on target, and for the majority of the game, seemed clueless in how to get the ball into the path of their number nine, Romelu Lukaku.

The Blues will welcome Juventus on the 23rd November to Stamford Bridge in the rematch, where they will hope to perform better.

