Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Tuchel Discusses Havertz, Lukaku and Werner Chelsea Selection Dilemma

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has opened up on the selection dilemma facing him regarding strikers Timo Werner, Romelu Lukaku and Kai Havertz.

The German Havertz was preferred against Burnley despite Lukaku and Werner finding the net against Luton Town just days earlier.

Speaking on the decision, via football.london, Tuchel revealed his thought process behind the selection.

imago1010304219h (1)

“We played the last cup match without him (Havertz), Timo was very strong and was very close to starting today. Romelu got his goal and we will need everybody, but at this moment, he’s (Havertz) in really good shape,” Tuchel said.

It was a decision that paid off, with Havertz bagging a brace at Turf Moor in Chelsea's 4-0 victory.

Read More

The German goalscorer stated that he wants to score even more goals for the Blues, speaking after the match.

imago1010364798h

He said: "It’s always very difficult when you don’t score but, of course, these goals help and I’m happy about this.

"Sometimes you have to wait a little bit to get some more goals. I always want more and more. Sometimes it’s hard but of course I’m happy today to score two goals."

When asked about Havertz last month, Thomas Tuchel said: "I'm very pleased. Kai is very strong for weeks now, really steps up. His effort is immense, the work rate is immense, the areas of the pitch he covers for us is very, very good. He was decisive, created chances, was involved, and was never shy of defending."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1006992089h
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Marcos Alonso's Chelsea Absence Due to Covid-19

By Nick Emms22 minutes ago
imago1010144506h
News

Revealed: Why Roman Abramovich is Unlikely to Sell Chelsea to Conor McGregor

By Nick Emms12 hours ago
imago1004286174h
News

Report: Boehly & Wyss Unlikely to Meet Abramovich's Chelsea Valuation

By Nick Emms13 hours ago
imago1010209509h
News

Report: RedBird Capital Partners Unable to Purchase Chelsea Due to Liverpool Involvement

By Nick Emms14 hours ago
imago1010364798h
News

Kai Havertz Wants to Score More for Chelsea After Burnley Brace

By Nick Emms15 hours ago
imago1010338757h
News

Revealed: The 'Complicating Factors' Affecting Roman Abramovich's Sale of Chelsea

By Nick Emms16 hours ago
imago1010364798h
News

Kai Havertz 'Very Pleased' With Chelsea's 'Difficult' Victory Over Burnley

By Nick Emms17 hours ago
imago1009585770h
News

Report: Andreas Christensen's Move From Chelsea to Barcelona Pending 'Final Details' Ahead of Meeting in Spain

By Nick Emms18 hours ago