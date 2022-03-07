Tuchel Discusses Havertz, Lukaku and Werner Chelsea Selection Dilemma

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has opened up on the selection dilemma facing him regarding strikers Timo Werner, Romelu Lukaku and Kai Havertz.

The German Havertz was preferred against Burnley despite Lukaku and Werner finding the net against Luton Town just days earlier.

Speaking on the decision, via football.london, Tuchel revealed his thought process behind the selection.

“We played the last cup match without him (Havertz), Timo was very strong and was very close to starting today. Romelu got his goal and we will need everybody, but at this moment, he’s (Havertz) in really good shape,” Tuchel said.

It was a decision that paid off, with Havertz bagging a brace at Turf Moor in Chelsea's 4-0 victory.

The German goalscorer stated that he wants to score even more goals for the Blues, speaking after the match.

He said: "It’s always very difficult when you don’t score but, of course, these goals help and I’m happy about this.

"Sometimes you have to wait a little bit to get some more goals. I always want more and more. Sometimes it’s hard but of course I’m happy today to score two goals."

When asked about Havertz last month, Thomas Tuchel said: "I'm very pleased. Kai is very strong for weeks now, really steps up. His effort is immense, the work rate is immense, the areas of the pitch he covers for us is very, very good. He was decisive, created chances, was involved, and was never shy of defending."

