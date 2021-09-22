Tuchel: Edouard Mendy Return 'Race Against Time' for Man City Clash

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has provided an update on Edouard Mendy's fitness ahead of his side's league tie against Manchester City at the weekend.

The 28-year-old missed Chelsea's 3-0 win over Tottenham on Sunday afternoon after having pain following a collision during the win over Zenit St Petersburg last Tuesday.

Kepa Arrizabalaga came in, in his absence and kept a clean sheet, and the Spaniard is set to continue between the sticks for Chelsea's Carabao Cup third-round clash against Aston Villa with Mendy unavailable for the Blues.

"Mendy cannot play, he was not in training," said Tuchel, previewing his side's clash against Villa on Wednesday evening.

"We try to do everything for Saturday (for Chelsea's match vs City) to reintegrate him (Mendy) tomorrow in individual training, and hopefully Thursday's team training, but not yet.

"I think it is possible (for Mendy to be involved), but it is a race against pain and time. I hope he will be back on Thursday, and if this goes well, he is ready for Saturday (against City). I don’t know right now."

Tuchel further stated that he will shuffle his pack to face Dean Smith's side, who suffered a 3-0 defeat against the European champions in the Premier League a few weeks ago.

The German manager added: "There will be some changes (against Villa). We take the opportunity to give important minutes and competition to guys who are missing the minutes at the moment.

"It’s a matter of the amount of games and the load we had for the players. We had some intensive games. We will have some changes."

