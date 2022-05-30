Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel is hoping to have Emerson Palmieri as Ben Chilwell's back-up at left-back next season.

The 29-year-old will return to Chelsea this summer after spending the season on loan at Ligue 1 side Lyon.

Emerson was let go by Tuchel with Marcos Alonso preferred alongside Chilwell as the left-sided options in defence. But they tried to bring him back in January when Chilwell was ruled out for the season however, the French side weren't willing to accommodate the Blues' request in the winter.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

Tuchel was full of praise for the Italy international in January, saying: "We know Emi, we appreciate him as a player and person in general. He had such a huge influence although he did not have a lot of minutes last season. He is a top guy, top professional."

Emerson will report back to Cobham on July 2, the date Tuchel has put in the players' diaries for when their holidays are over.

Departures are expected this summer as Tuchel looks to rebuild his squad, but Emerson is set to stay at the club after Tuchel's plans for the defender were revealed.

As per the Athletic, Chelsea are prepared to allow Marcos Alonso to leave the club amid strong interest from Barcelona.

Emerson will therefore become the number two behind Chilwell, who will return to Cobham earlier than his teammates to continue his road to full recovery following an achilles injury.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

And Tuchel wants Emerson to play the back-up role for Chelsea next term.

Juventus and Lazio have both been linked with a switch for the left-back, but if Chelsea get their way, he will remain in west London for the 2022/23 campaign.

