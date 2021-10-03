Tuchel Explains Decision to Utilise Barkley in Southampton Encounter

October 3, 2021
Thomas Tuchel Explains Decision to Utilise Ross Barkley in Southampton Win

Author:

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has discussed why he decided to bring on substitute Ross Barkley against Southampton on Saturday afternoon.

Southampton travelled to Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon on matchday six in the Premier League in a fixture that saw Tuchel's boys take home the three points.

Barkley came on in the 83rd minute to replace Ruben Loftus-Cheek, a minute before Timo Werner put Chelsea 2-1 in the lead.

sipa_35324455

Speaking after the game, Tuchel explained how keen he was to see Barkley in action against Saints.

"Most important is that I feel Ruben (Loftus-Cheek) and Ross (Barkley) at the moment feel no pressure," he said in his post-match press conference.

"They are happy to have these chances, to feel the support, and perhaps six weeks ago they couldn't have imagined they were in the situation to get real minutes, important minutes.

"For Ross, we hoped he could show what he shows in training. He is very active, does not feel the pressure and is always ready to create something. He has a strong right foot and has sharp passing.

sipa_35324472

"We hope he could create or shoot from distance and increase the pressure around the box."

Barkley played a big role in Werner's 84th minute goal that saw Chelsea take a 2-1 lead, after he put a ball out wide to captain Cesar Azpilicueta, who volleyed the ball across the box to Timo Werner, who finished the play.

The 27-year-old spent the 2020/21 season out on loan at Aston Villa where he performed well and won himself back a spot at Chelsea under Tuchel.

In his four years at Chelsea so far since 2017, Barkley has scored 11 goals in a total of 89 appearances.

More Chelsea Coverage

