Tuchel Explains Why He Opted to Start Loftus-Cheek Against Southampton

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has explained his decision as to why he included midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek in the starting 11 against Southampton on Saturday afternoon.

Tuchel's boys hosted the Saints at Stamford Bridge in a fixture that saw Chelsea rise to the top of the Premier League table after claiming all three points in a 3-1 win.

Loftus-Cheek played a total of 83 minutes in the match, before being replaced by fellow midfielder Ross Barkley, while the score was 1-1.

SIPA USA

Speaking after the game, manager Thomas Tuchel explained his decision to use Loftus-Cheek in the midfield as oppose to other options Jorginho, Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech for example.

"Most important is that I feel Ruben (Loftus-Cheek) and Ross (Barkley) at the moment feel no pressure," Tuchel said in his post-match press conference.

"They are happy to have these chances, to feel the support, and perhaps six weeks ago they couldn't have imagined they were in the situation to get real minutes, important minutes.

"So we decided to put Ruben because we were aware of their high pressing in midfield but we wanted to go through midfield.

"Ruben and Kova [Mateo Kovacic] can not only pass but drive with the ball to escape the press. That is the reason we picked them."

SIPA USA

The 25-year-old came through the youth ranks at Chelsea before signing for the first team in 2014, but in recent years, he had fallen out of favour at the club.

Loftus-Cheek spent the 2020/21 season on loan at Fulham wher he made a total of 32 appearances, and has since began to feature again at Chelsea under Tuchel.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube