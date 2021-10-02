Tuchel Explains Why 'Overused' Jorginho Didn't Start Against Southampton

When naming his team selection for Chelsea's Saturday afternoon clash against Southampton, Thomas Tuchel explained the absence of Jorginho in the ranks.

Jorginho has been a key player for Chelsea in recent years, helping the team secure their first Champions League trophy since 2012 earlier this year.

The Italian midfielder also triumphed at Euro 2020 this summer as he went on to win UEFA Men's Player of the Year for his successes in 2021 already.

When explaining his team selection, Blues manager Thomas Tuchel addressed why he had opted to include Ruben Loftus-Cheek in midfield over Jorginho against Southampton.

"We’ve gone for Ruben in midfield instead of Jorgi because we’ve overused him recently.

"He hasn’t had much of a pre-season and he’s played a lot of matches.

"Today we are facing a midfield that presses a lot, so we’ve gone for a midfielder with a bit more physicality in Ruben.

"Ruben also gives us the option to drive forward with the ball from midfield, he’s very good at travelling with the ball."

Jorginho did end up featuring against the Saints on Saturday afternoon, replacing Mateo Kovacic in the 73rd minute when the two teams were drawing 1-1.

After a difficult period that saw Southampton earn a penalty following a poor challenge from Ben Chilwell, the Blues struggled to find their rhythm.

But once Jorginho, Mason Mount and Ross Barkley all came onto the pitch, Tuchel's boys grabbed the game with both hands and took home the victory, winning 3-1 in front of home fans.

