September 19, 2021
Thomas Tuchel Fires Warning at Chelsea Squad Ahead of Tottenham Fixture

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has fired a warning to his Chelsea squad this week ahead of their London derby against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon.

When discussing how he manages key player Mason Mount's fitness levels and how he makes sure not to overwork him, the German tactician spoke of what it takes to remain at the top level at such a big club.

Tuchel has had an enormous impact at the west London club since joining back in January 2021 and his the importance he places on a high work ethic should come as news to nobody.

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Tuchel discussed the importance of consistency, referring especially to Mason Mount.

"If... he's maybe overloaded or played too many games, we should not make him play.

"If we make him play, everybody - himself, me, the staff - is convinced that he's perfectly fit and he's ready to play, and then we judge him on the same level like always.

"That's life at a top club. You can never rest, you can never look back and you have to deliver.

"It's a good life, actually, and the guys are used to it."

Former Paris Saint-Germain manager Tuchel is renowned for the way he likes to control the fitness levels of his squad's, and all variables that come with management.

Chelsea travel to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday to face Spurs in a London derby with a rich history.

If one thing is for certain, the players will all be keen to feature in this encounter.

