'We Cannot Wait for Players' - Thomas Tuchel Sends Chelsea Squad Message Over Team Selection

Thomas Tuchel has told his Chelsea players that he won't carry players in the side if they aren't pulling their own weight.

The Chelsea boss has made several selection decisions in recent weeks which has seen the likes of Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech dropped from the side following a decline in performances.

Tuchel explained his reasoning to the duo and the rest of the squad over how players need to prove themselves to be selected.

They will be without key players against Brentford, but Tuchel hinted many who could start including Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, both of whom netted during international duty.

Tuchel offered a reminder that those selected will be deserving of their players and he won't wait for any his players who aren't showing their full potential.

He told the media: "It is about the actual form and confidence and we have so many games, we cannot wait for players to re-find their full potential. We normally want the guys on the pitch who are in shape, who have confidence and have a certain momentum."

Chelsea are yet to lose on the road in the league this season and will be hoping to continue their impressive record away from home.

Tuchel added: "It's more difficult to play away games with spectators. I have no explanation. Maybe we feel more pressure at home, or the opponent are more reactive and at Stamford Bridge, more offensive to find out transition game.

"I like that we are strong in away games because it shows we are well prepared and confident enough to impose our style of play. It is more difficult now with the spectators back, but we enjoy it."

