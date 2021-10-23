    • October 23, 2021
    Tuchel Full of Praise for Mount After Midfielder Bags Hat-Trick Against Norwich

    Author:

    Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was full of praise for star midfielder Mason Mount after he put three goals past bottom placed Norwich on Saturday afternoon.

    The Blues proved that their lack of strikers was no problem against Norwich, putting seven goals past Norwich without the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner.

    Both strikers picked up injuries in Chelsea's midweek Champions League clash with Malmo.

    sipa_35708041

    Speaking after the game to BT Sport, Tuchel was full of praise for midfielder Mason Mount.

    "Today he looked fresh, it was good to put him again on the pitch.

    "We need to be careful with these players, who play important roles for their national team. It's sometimes normal that you feel more fatigued.

    "It's good because the offensive guys need goals to feel fully happy and confidence. It will help him a lot. He waited long, too long."

    sipa_35706310

    Tuchel was happy with the team as a whole after the side extended their lead at the top of the table to four points clear of second placed Liverpool.

    "We had a good performance. We were sharp, put in a lot of effort. We were very precise today in finishing. To score seven, you need a bit of luck, but it's a good effort."

    Liverpool will take on Manchester United on Sunday afternoon at Old Trafford to attempt to close the gap with Tuchel's side.

