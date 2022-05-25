Skip to main content

Todd Boehly Outlines Desire to Back Thomas Tuchel & Chelsea to Compete With Man City & Liverpool

Thomas Tuchel is expected to be given full support and backing from Chelsea's new owners' as they look to bridge the gap to Manchester City and Liverpool.

Chelsea are on the verge of a £4.25 billion takeover by the Todd Boehly/Clearlake Capital consortium after the Premier League confirmed they had passed the Owners' and Directors' Test, before the UK Government issued a new licence for the sale to go through

All that is left to do is for the EU to be satisfied and then the transferring of funds to allow Chelsea to confirm the new chapter that awaits under Boehly, Clearlake and co. 

It is music to Tuchel's ears with the Chelsea head coach desperate to rebuild the squad this summer with several departures expected in west London. 

As per reports, he is set to be given around £200 million to spend in the transfer market amid an eight-man shortlist that includes Jules Kounde and Josko Gvardiol.

Boehly is ready to grant Tuchel's wishes of acting quickly and decisively once the imminent takeover is confirmed which will allow Chelsea to begin talks and plans. 

The Times report that the desire within the Boehly camp is to give Tuchel its full support as he tries to close the gap between Chelsea and Manchester City and Liverpool next season.

They finished third in the 2021/22 campaign, 19 points off of Manchester City and 18 behind Jurgen Klopp's Reds. 

Chelsea report back to pre-season on July 2 and Tuchel will be hoping to have at least a couple of signings ahead of the return to Cobham. 

