Revealed: Thomas Tuchel's Conversation With Conor Gallagher at Restaurant Ahead of Semi-Final Clash

Thomas Tuchel has detailed the conversation he had with Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher after the Blues rejected Crystal Palace's request to play the midfielder in this weekend's FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

Gallagher is currently on loan with the Eagles this season and has thrived under Patrick Vieira, returning eight goals and five assists in 32 matches in all competitions.

As Crystal Palace face Chelsea on Sunday, the 22-year-old won't be able to feature against his parent club. Under the rules, he is ineligible and the Blues rejected a request from their London rivals to allow him to feature in the capital. 

imago1011245989h

Gallagher, Vieira and Palace were left disappointed with the decision, but one they understood, and Tuchel opened up on the chat he had with the England international in regards to his absence on Sunday.

What Thomas Tuchel said

Ahead of the game in his pre-match press conference, Tuchel confirmed he had met with Gallagher, by chance, and apologised to the midfielder after Chelsea made the decision not to allow him to play against them in the FA Cup semi-finals.

imago1011080023h (1)

The Chelsea head coach told reporters“I had the chance to speak to Conor, I could also see his frustration. We met some weeks ago, after the national break by coincidence. We ran into each other in a restaurant and we had a chat. The subject came up… I apologised because I know how competitive he is and I like him a lot, I know his character very well and was a pleasure to have him here in pre-season. This is the way it is. We play to win the game and the rules were clear when we made the loan.

"I can totally understand Patrick Vieira and the disappointment of Conor but these are the rules when we did the loan and we don’t want to suffer from our rules.”

