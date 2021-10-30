Skip to main content
    October 30, 2021
    Antonio Rudiger Lauds Thomas Tuchel for Giving Him 'New Life' at Chelsea

    Author:

    Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger has hailed manager Thomas Tuchel and what he has brought to the club.

    The 28-year-old has played under Tuchel since January 2021 and in that time has been crucial to Chelsea's defence.

    The Blues have kept a total of 17 Premier League clean sheets under Tuchel and conceded only 17 league goals.

    Talking to the Guardian, Rudiger hailed his fellow German's style of management, and said Tuchel has given him a new lease of life.

    “Tuchel gave me new life,” the centre-back said. “I wouldn’t say he said: ‘You have to be the biggest speaker in the dressing room.’

    "I’m not like this. I like to show everything on the pitch. He told me what he expects – my natural game: to be aggressive, to be a leader.”

    Rudiger went on to explain how Tuchel's emphasis on structure is so key to their success.

    “It’s about structure," he continued. "This what I have to give full credit to the manager for.

    "Sometimes it’s a back three, but sometimes I end up pressing up front, so all of a sudden it’s a not a back three, it’s a back four. It’s an odd way of his! But we concede less, which is good.

    “When we had those runs where you’re not conceding, you start thinking about it. Before, it was not the case. We didn’t have many clean sheets.

    "For a defender there’s nothing more important than a clean sheet.”

    

    
