Tuchel Gives Players Message Regarding Their Future Following Bournemouth Win

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has handed his players a message over their futures as Chelsea ran out 2-1 victors on the south coast in a pre-season clash against Bournemouth.

The match saw 22 players fielded as Tuchel looks to trim his squad ahead of the new season.

Speaking to Chelsea TV, the boss has delivered a message to the players that have featured as part of his training camp squad.

The German said: “I have to analyse it and we need these games to analyse and judge our players and to make decisions about the best next steps for them.

“There is now a training group of 28 or 29 in training which is huge. We have more coming back in the near future so we have to make decisions and it’s good to learn during matches because we need to judge them on a fair basis and impressions on games, this is better than in training.”

The Blues boss has only had two games to judge the players that have returned from loan but it has been reported that he has been ‘very impressed’ with Dujon Sterling during pre-season.

With such a big group, it is no secret that many players will depart on loan or permanent transfers as Tuchel uses the matches against Peterborough United and Bournemouth to assess their future.

The Blues will face Arsenal and Tottenham in the Mind Series in the last two pre-season friendlies, with Tuchel set to hand minutes to players from his Champions League winning squad who have returned from holiday.

