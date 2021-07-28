Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

Tuchel Gives Players Message Regarding Their Future Following Bournemouth Win

The Chelsea boss has sent a message to his players.
Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has handed his players a message over their futures as Chelsea ran out 2-1 victors on the south coast in a pre-season clash against Bournemouth.

The match saw 22 players fielded as Tuchel looks to trim his squad ahead of the new season.

Speaking to Chelsea TV, the boss has delivered a message to the players that have featured as part of his training camp squad.

1004473782

The German said: “I have to analyse it and we need these games to analyse and judge our players and to make decisions about the best next steps for them.

“There is now a training group of 28 or 29 in training which is huge. We have more coming back in the near future so we have to make decisions and it’s good to learn during matches because we need to judge them on a fair basis and impressions on games, this is better than in training.”

The Blues boss has only had two games to judge the players that have returned from loan but it has been reported that he has been ‘very impressed’ with Dujon Sterling during pre-season.

1004473446

With such a big group, it is no secret that many players will depart on loan or permanent transfers as Tuchel uses the matches against Peterborough United and Bournemouth to assess their future.

The Blues will face Arsenal and Tottenham in the Mind Series in the last two pre-season friendlies, with Tuchel set to hand minutes to players from his Champions League winning squad who have returned from holiday.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

E7Uq2z0WEAchTyw
News

Tuchel Gives Players Message Regarding Their Future Following Bournemouth Win

1004474707
News

Thomas Tuchel Praises Young Goalscorers Armando Broja & Ike Ugbo Following Bournemouth Comeback

Tuchel CHE
News

Thomas Tuchel Delivers Verdict Over Chelsea's Pre-Season Win Against Bournemouth

pjimage (9)
Transfer News

Report: Sevilla 'Admire' Zouma as Chelsea Set to Land Kounde - Emerson 'Not an Option'

pjimage (3)
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea 'Monitoring' Midfield Duo Declan Rice and Aurélien Tchouaméni

Tuchel CHE
Transfer News

Report: Thomas Tuchel Makes Summer Transfer Window Demand to Chelsea Board

sipa_34250806
Transfer News

Borussia Dortmund Advisor Reveals How Chelsea Could Seal Erling Haaland Transfer This Summer

Kounde cover 1
Transfer News

Report: Jules Kounde on Verge of Joining Chelsea - Kurt Zouma Could be Included in Deal