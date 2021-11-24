'Amazing Achievement' - Tuchel Praises Chelsea After Securing Champions League Last-16 Spot

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has praised his side after their 'outstanding result' against Juventus on Tuesday night.

The Blues beat the Serie A side 4-0 at Stamford Bridge, with Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Timo Werner all scoring for the reigning European champions.

Victory in the capital means Chelsea are now top of the group after five games played, with qualification for the knockout rounds now secured.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Speaking to the media after the match, via football.london, Tuchel had nothing but praise for his side as they ran riot against their Italian opponents.

"It was a very strong performance and outstanding result.

"We knew we had to be patient but, at the same time, we were responsible for the rhythm and intensity and we had to take care of the details: when to accelerate the game, when we can be sharper than in the first match.

"The team did this and it was a great performance from everybody. Credit to the players. What an effort and attitude. To score so many goals against a team that defend so well is an amazing achievement.

"Fantastic evening for us with a great result and it's important now to enjoy it, but not get carried away. Tomorrow is a day off for the players and they fully deserve it. From Thursday afternoon, we prepare for the next match. We will keep our feet on the ground but it was a very, very strong match."

IMAGO / Action Plus

Chalobah opened the scoring after 25 minutes, netting from close range to score his first ever Champions League goal. James rifled in a half-volley ten minutes into the second half, with Hudson-Odoi making it 3-0 just three minutes later.

Deep into added time Werner was on hand to tap in from a Hakim Ziyech cross to cap off an excellent result for Chelsea.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube