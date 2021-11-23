'Very Good Performance' - Thomas Tuchel Reacts to Chelsea Victory Over Juventus

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has given his reaction to Chelsea's comfortable 4-0 victory against Juventus in Group H of the Champions League.

The win sees Chelsea go top of the group with one game remaining as they prepare to travel to Russia to face Zenit.

Speaking to BT Sport after the match, Tuchel discussed his side's performance and result.

He said: “Very good performance, we wanted to stay patient but not fall asleep. We wanted both things, be patient but increase the intensity. We did very well, we scored so many and created so much. Full credit. Amazing performance, fantastic result.”

The manager continued to explain what his side did different to the 1-0 loss in Turin in the reverse fixture, which saw them handed their first loss of the group.

"It was a different behaviour from us. We were sharper, more determined and took more risks in the areas where it was necessary. That increased the rhythm and intensity.

"We lacked that in Turin. We had control but did not hurt them. You need to penetrate, do runs off the ball. It is a mix between patience and acceleration in the game. It was good, we scored nice goals," he explained.

Next up for Chelsea is a Premier League clash against manager-less Manchester United on Sunday.

