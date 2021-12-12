Thomas Tuchel Hails Antonio Rudiger After 'Emotional & Aggressive' Performance vs Leeds United

Antonio Rudiger has been lauded by Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel for his 'emotional and aggressive' performance during their 3-2 win against Leeds United.

The 28-year-old won two penalties, both of which Jorginho converted, to help Chelsea clinch all three points over their rivals at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon to get back to winning ways.

Rudiger is a fiery character and plays with his heart on his sleeve and was heavily involved in the full-time clashes at the final whistle in west London.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Tuchel didn't see the events in full but backed his out-of-contract defender with his 'emotional and aggressive' leadership on the field.

Tuchel told reporters: "I did not see in detail what was going on. I can understand the frustration because we all have been in this kind of situation when you think you have a point or have equalised and then it slips away even later and you get angry and frustrated.

"We all know this because it is a team of athletes and a team of people who sacrifice to win and hate to lose like we do and it gets heated up.

"I hope there were no bad things. If you have Toni, you have Toni. You cannot have Toni being the emotional leader and aggressive leader on the pitch and then suddenly not be involved if there are some teammates to protect or involved in an argument.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

"It is 100% Toni and hopefully how I observed it there was no harm done and in a frame that you can accept. I hope so because I didn’t see it in an intense game like this."

Rudiger won the first penalty which Jorginho converted, and then won another in the 94th minute, playing a key role in helping his team win their first game in three matches.

"He is always important, he did not accept to lose today and we can agree on this one that it was necessary," added Tuchel.

"We expected today that it would be an intense game for Toni and for Azpi (Cesar Azpilicueta) because of the very unique style of defending, we expected to have spaces where we could drive on

"They made a lot of pressure, they constantly had to have their focus on defending and also attacking. They let us drive in these spaces but it was good, he did not accept to lose and we were lucky of course to have these last penalties so late. But we did everything to turn it around."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube