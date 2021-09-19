Tuchel Hails Kepa's Spurs Display in Mendy's Absence

September 19, 2021
Thomas Tuchel Hails Kepa's Spurs Display in Edouard Mendy's Absence

Author:
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel has praised Kepa Arrizabalaga's performance on Sunday afternoon against Tottenham as he stepped in for Edouard Mendy who is recovering from a minor knock.

The Senegalese international suffered a knock in his side's opening Champions League game on Tuesday evening and is still not fully recovered.

So in his absence, Spaniard Kepa was called up to step in.

sipa_33330359

Following his clean sheet performance, Tuchel was full of praise for the 26-year-old.

"So we decided to go with 100% and that was Kepa and have Edou with us to be supportive and have good energy.

"I'm happy Kepa a crucial role today and kept a clean sheet. This is what he deserves and I am happy that he could."

Speaking on the state Mendy is in, Tuchel sounded as if the injury isn't too bad, leaving us optimistic that he will be fit to return imminently.

"We tried throughout the week and yesterday in training it was so-so," said Tuchel.

sipa_34759533

"It comes from the last-minute kick against Zenit in the Champions League.

"It is very painful and did not feel 100% comfortable going for a full stretch or to land on it.

"He didn't feel comfortable at fight at set-pieces or corners."

In Mendy's absence, Chelsea managed to keep a clean sheet, with the Blues' defence putting on a spectacular display throughout despite an early offensive onslaught from Spurs.

The second half saw Chelsea take back control, with Thiago Silva, N'Golo Kante and Antonio Rudiger all managing to get their names on the scoresheet.

