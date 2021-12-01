Thomas Tuchel: Andreas Christensen Is 'Perfect' for Chelsea Amid Contract Ultimatum

Thomas Tuchel believes Andreas Christensen's time at Chelsea isn't yet over after handing him a contract ultimatum over his playing time.

The 25-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and is yet to sign an extension despite Chelsea believing they had finalised a five-year agreement with his representatives in the summer.

Christensen's demands have changed which has clearly frustrated Tuchel and the hierarchy at Stamford Bridge. It has seen Christensen be dropped from the side, not featuring since the 1-1 draw against Burnley at the start of November.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Tuchel has told the defender to sign the contract and 'walk the talk' otherwise he will continue to be left out the side.

However, the Chelsea head coach is sure that Christensen has more to achieve with the European champions after calling for the 25-year-old to show his commitment to the club.

Tuchel said: "It was my understanding weeks ago that Andreas wants the same as me and the club. This is why, for me, it was a zero-problem situation because everybody wanted the same as I understood it.

"We are waiting a long time now for confirmation. It’s on Andreas to act how he acts on the pitch off the pitch and walk the talk.

"He tells us he loves Chelsea, that he wants to stay and be a big part, because he is a big part of a big club. I think he is the perfect fit, he is not done yet here, his career here is not finished.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

"He can still develop and be a big, big player. But like I said it’s on him. We want the commitment. Hopefully, we get it."

Having been dropped for the last three matches, Tuchel is hoping the selection decision will push Christensen to agree and sign a new contract.

Tuchel added: "We have the hope it influences the contract situation a little bit.

"My understanding was in a very short period we would have good news. I said around the international break that for me, it is a matter of days that we think we can give good news about Andreas.

"As I understood it, the club wants the same, the player wants the same, and the coach wants the same: to stay. That’s why we need the commitment and we can continue."

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube