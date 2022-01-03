Tuchel Hails 'Very Good' Kovacic & Kante After Dominant Blues Display in Liverpool Draw

N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic have been hailed by their boss Thomas Tuchel for their performances in the Chelsea midfield against Liverpool.

The duo lined up as the midfield pairing on Sunday against the Reds as Jorginho dropped to the bench, with Kante coming back into the starting XI.

Kovacic has been struggling with a hamstring injury before catching Covid, while Kante picked up a knee injury.

Both were phenomenal in a dominant midfield performance by the pair. Kovacic scored a scorcher to help Chelsea clinch a point having been two nil down to claim a 2-2 draw.

Kovacic collected the Man of the Match, however both were faultless on a proud afternoon for Tuchel and his players despite distractions off the pitch.

"You can see what we miss when they are there," admitted Tuchel post match. "There is no secret that we put the responsibility on them normally. It's then easier for everyone else. We try to find solutions, to push everybody. They were very good."



Kovacic completed all 90 minutes as he continued his return to full fitness. He provided an update on his status.

"I had some difficulties over the last two months," admitted the Croatian. "I think I started the season quite well, I felt very good, but then I got an injury and when I came back I got Covid. So it was not easy but I was working a lot to come back and gaining fitness game by game.

"Today (Sunday) was an important test for me because Liverpool is a high-intensity team, so I think I coped good with that, but still there is a lot of room for improvement for me and to gain fitness even more."

