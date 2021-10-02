Tuchel Hails Werner's 'Important Goal' in Win Over Southampton

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was full of praise for Timo Werner following his side's 3-1 win over Southampton at home on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues hosted the Saints at home on Saturday afternoon and won the fixture, putting them at the top of the Premier League table once again.

After going ahead in the 9th minute, Tuchel's boys fell back when they conceded a penalty that was converted by James Ward-Prowse early in the second half.

Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell both got on the scoresheet in the final 10 minutes to seal a 3-1 win for the home side.

Speaking after the game, Tuchel had nothing but praise for the club's 25-year-old striker.

"All of us (are relieved) but in the end, he was where he needs to be," Tuchel said in his post-match press conference.

"If we have a ball from Ross (Barkley) like we had, a delivery from Azpi (Cesar Azpilicueta), you need to be there.

"It was a very important goal to secure the win and on the other hand he was there where he needed to be."

Going into the 80th minute, the Blues were on track to finish with a 1-1 draw, before Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell both got their names on the scoresheet to ensure Chelsea took home the win.

Werner had previously already put the goal in the back of the net before the half-time break, but the goal was disallowed by VAR because of a foul in the build-up by Cesar Azpilicueta.

